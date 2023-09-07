 Whiskey Bar Accuses Chef Of Embezzling Over $14K
In Hot Water: Chef Faces Lawsuits Over Accusations of Embezzling More Than 14K From Premier Whiskey Bar

Cynthia MerstenSep 7th, 2023, 11:52 am
whiskey bar

An Executive Chef for Oregon’s premier whiskey bar, the Multnomah Whiskey Library, was accused of embezzling over $14,000. (Photo: AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

An Oregon Chef was accused of embezzling over $14,000 from the Multnomah Whiskey Library, a premium whiskey bar and social club, according to local news outlet, KOIN 6 on Wednesday. The organization filed a lawsuit against Executive Chef Robert Kelly for “breach of contract” on August 28 and claimed Kelly failed to repay the whiskey bar over $14,000 in “personal expenses.”

The Multnomah Whiskey Library claimed that Kelly – who worked for the bar and social club for 21 months – used the company credit card on unauthorized purchases.

“During his employment, Kelley used an MWL company credit card to make various unauthorized transactions to pay personal expenses in an amount totaling to $13,589.32. Kelley also used the company credit card to make unauthorized cash withdrawals in the amount of $1,150. In total, Kelley made $14,739.32 in unauthorized transactions, and all such unauthorized transactions were paid for by MWL’s checking account,” the lawsuit claimed, as referenced by KOIN6.

The lawsuit was filed with Multnomah County Circuit Court after the whiskey bar’s owner, Ed Hutchson, met with Kelley to confront the chef about the charges around January 2023.

Allegedly, Kelley “admitted” he spent the “embezzled” money on purchases and agreed to repay his debts with interest according to the suit.

The lawsuit claimed Kelley had not made those payments.

During a phone interview with KOIN 6 News, Kelley claimed that he had yet to receive court papers.  He expressed the hopes of avoiding the lawsuit and wanted to sort things out with the Multnomah Whiskey Library himself.

“I’m trying to work this out with the company,” Kelley said during the interview. “I’m doing everything in my power to correct this.”

About The Multnomah Whiskey Library

The Multnomah Whiskey Library is a bar for members that is home to premium whiskeys.

The members-only whiskey bar hosts a plethora of events, and in June hosted a two-day celebration where a rare expression of Yamazaki 55 Year Old was opened. Tickets cost$ 7,000 a head.

High-profile figures within the whiskey and beverage space were in attendance including House of Suntory’s Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo.

Cynthia Mersten - Writer/Editor

Cynthia Mersten is a writer/editor for Whiskey Raiders and has worked in the Beverage Industry for eight years. She started her career in wine and spirits distribution and sold brands like Four Roses, High West and Compass Box to a variety of bars and restaurants in the city she calls home: Los Angeles. Cynthia is a lover of all things related to wine, spirits and story and holds a BA from UCLA’s School of Theatre, Film and Television. Besides writing, her favorite pastimes are photography and watching movies with her husband.

