Cherry Bomb- The Warm Weather Whiskey Cocktail | Whiskey Raiders

The Cherry Bomb is the perfect hot weather cocktail, and the ginger beer hides cheap whiskey well. So if you have any lying around, put it in this!

The cherry flavor counteracts the spiciness of the ginger beer, making it a total crowd-pleaser, even if someone is not a huge ginger fan.

Ingredient List

All you need for the Cherry Bomb is:

2 oz Whiskey

2 oz cran-cherry juice

1 can or bottle of ginger beer

Maraschino Cherries

Directions

Grab your favorite glass and combine all the ingredients, stir and enjoy!