China Whisky Imports Nearly Double in Value, Surpass Wine

China’s Chamber of Commerce For Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce And Animal By-Products released its imported wine and spirits data from 2021, which showed that the import volume of wine to China fell, while the imports of whiskey and brandy reached record highs, surpassing wine, according to The Drinks Business.

The data showed that the import volume of wine during the year was 424 million liters and $1.69 billion in value, a year decrease of 1.36% and 7.39%, respectively, from 2020.

“2021 was a recovery year for the imported wine market,” the report said, according to The Drinks Business. “The growing trend reached its peak in the middle of the year and continued to slow down.

Imported spirits, on the other hand, gained an increase of 30.94% in volume and 66.91% in value.

Spirits made up 45.6% of China’s alcohol imports, a new high.

Among imported spirits, brandy and whisky were the top two products. Both categories reached record-high volumes.

The import volume of brandy was 48.71 million liters and $1.697 billion, an increase of 27.28% and 70.30% from 2020. The import volume of whiskey was 30.28 million liters and $464 million, an increase of 43.86% and 91.74% from 2020.

