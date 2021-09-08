Chivas Brothers Face Huge Fine After Engineer is Crushed at Bottling Plant | Whiskey Raiders

Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky’s creators face a £50,000 fine after an engineer from the Fire Protection Group was trapped and crushed inside a machine. In what has been described as a “foreseeable accident.”

According to Insider.Co.Uk, “The maker of Chivas Regal Scotch whisky last month admitted breaching health and safety laws at its bottling plant in Kilmalid, Dumbarton, after the incident on 22 February 2017, said the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).”

The unnamed engineer suffered injuries to his chest, shoulder, and leg, as well as a cut on his head when he was pinned to the ground by an extractor device in the machine, the COPFS said.”

The Health and Safety Executive investigation found Chivas Brothers failed to give the necessary safety information to its own employees and FPG employees working on the units.

Alistair Duncan, head of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit at the COPFS, said: “This was a foreseeable accident resulting in injuries that could have been avoided if an agreed safe system of work had been in place and all relevant safety information had been shared. This prosecution and the sentence should serve to remind employers that failure to fulfill their obligations can have serious consequences and that they will be held to account for their failings.”

Chivas Brothers have cooperated fully with the investigation and a spokesperson for the company has said health and safety are the top priority.

