Circumstance Distillery Made Bristol's 1st Whisky Since WW2

The first whisky to be distilled in Bristol, England, since the city’s last distillery was destroyed during World War II, has arrived.

Circumstance Distillery in Whitehall, Bristol, has released its inaugural single-grain whisky. Circumstance Co-Founder Liam Hirt said he was inspired by the “boom” the whisky industry is enjoying and he became interested in whisky about four years ago, according to BBC.

“It is a huge industry. It is obviously dominated by Scotch and the American whiskies,” Hirt told BBC. “But the new territories, like England, Wales [and] Australia, they are making some excellent whiskies that are going to be taking a larger portion of that market.”

Circumstance’s first whisky release, Circumstance Distillery Single Grain Whisky, is not the first whisky Circumstance has made but is the first to be released, Hirt said.

The whisky was aged in an ex-bourbon cask for 37 months to produce 500 bottles. About 80% of the bottles were allocated, and the rest were sold via the distillery’s website, where the whisky has already sold out in 10 minutes following its release Monday.

Wow! Less than 10 minutes and our first whisky has sold out!! Thanks to everyone that purchased a bottle 🥃 pic.twitter.com/uxymiwjveV — Circumstance Distillery (@andcircumstance) September 5, 2022

The whisky will still be available to try around Bristol, however.

🥃HIDDEN DRAMS 🥃 Missed out on a bottle of our Single Grain Whisky? Don't worry, here you can find all the amazing venues around the city (and beyond!) where you'll be able to try a dram of this very special release. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/m3wINIPWoe — Circumstance Distillery (@andcircumstance) September 6, 2022

The whisky was bottled at 44.5% ABV and priced at £60 ($69) per 700-milliliter bottle.

Circumstance also makes rums, vodkas and grain spirits.

Bristol is the fifth-biggest city in the United Kingdom by population, according to World Population Review.

Circumstance Distillery Single Grain Whisky Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: scrumpy cider, lemon zest and milk chocolate

Taste: Hay-like sweetness with cream soda and delicate spice on the palate with a zesty finish.

