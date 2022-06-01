Company Distilling Grand Opening Weekend | Whiskey Raiders

Company Distilling on Wednesday announced the official grand opening weekend of its newly constructed first distillery in Townsend, Tennessee. The opening weekend will commence July 8-10.

Throughout the weekend, guests will experience live music, enjoy cocktails and tour the facility. The full product portfolio for Company Distilling will also be available to sample, including its Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished with maple wood, which hit the shelves in November as the distillery’s inaugural offering.

Company Distilling was founded in 2020 by Jeff Arnett, former master distiller at America’s best-selling whiskey brand, Jack Daniel’s. Arnett and the rest of the Company Distilling team have the goal of creating spaces where people can gather around and enjoy exceptional spirits. Formed by a group of industry leaders, the company says its focus is on people, places and communities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Company Distilling (@company_distilling)

“Our initial vision for Company Distilling was to be more than just a whiskey brand. We envisioned being a full portfolio spirits company, and we had a collective group experience that I thought brought different areas of expertise to the table. We were stronger together especially when we were thinking about doing more than just one thing,” Arnett said, “I think one of the greatest things about where we are is the freedom that comes from being a small, nimble group of people controlling our own destiny.”

Company distilling is also looking to include other local businesses in their offerings. Local restaurant Amici will have a permanent menu at the distillery in a restaurant space called Amico, which will serve Italian cuisine and offer a full menu of Company Distilling’s spirits.

Guests will be able to enjoy their meal in the comfort of the distillery’s tasting room or on the outdoor patio. This partnership is just one example of how Company Distilling is working to provide visitors with an exceptional experience that is unique to Blount County.

“We are thrilled to share the Amici experience with Company Distilling and their visitors,” says, Chris Thompson, Chef/Owner. “Food has consistently been a contributor to creating friendships and impactful impressions for our guests. It’s clear Company Distilling has similar goals of creating long-lasting relationships by bringing people together to share something they can all enjoy.”

The opening weekend will include concerts by local musicians and a chance for guests to visit the distillery in person. Southerland will perform 7 p.m. July 8, and The Coveralls will take their turn the following night at the same time.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!