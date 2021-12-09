World's Best Bar Award Goes to London's Connaught Bar Again

For the second consecutive year, Connaught Bar in London placed No. 1 on the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars.

The World’s Best 50 Bars list called Connaught “the quintessential London hotel bar” but with a distinct Italian accent. The list praised the bar’s “backdrop of gleaming David Collins-designed cubist decor,” its good service and cocktails that “run a delicate line between classicism and modernism.”

The list recommends that bargoers order the Dry Martini, which arrives via trolley and can be ordered with the bar’s own gin, distilled at the hotel. Connaught has a new menu called “Impressions” arriving in January, which “takes inspiration from the encounters that shape our experiences,” according to the list.

From second to 10th, the bars following Connnaught are London’s Tayer + Elementary, Barcelona’s Paradiso, Athens’ The Clumsies, Buenos Aires’ Florería Atlántico, Mexico City’s Licornía Limantour, Hong kong’s Coa, St. Petersburg’s El Copitas, Singapore’s Jigger & Pony and New York’s Katana Kitten.

The list, organized by William Reed Business Media, which also creates The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, The World’s 50 Best Bars list is voted on by 600 bar industry experts from around the world.

The definition of “best” is left to the judgment of each voter.

