Conor McGregor Bar Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

Police in Ireland are investigating an alleged Molotov cocktail attack on a bar owned by UFC fighter Conor McGregor, the Daily Mirror reported Thursday.

Management of the Black Forge Inn in Dublin said that the alleged attackers “made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage” on the upscale pub Wednesday night, according to the Daily Mirror. No patrons or employees were injured and no damage was done to the bar. McGregor, 33, was not there at the time of the alleged attack.

According to the Daily Mirror, it has been reported that two petrol bombs were thrown and two more were found at the scene.

The molotovs failed to ignite, per ESPN.

According to Dublin Live, two people were spotted on scooters near the establishment and were chased by two others who exited the bar.

While McGregor was not on the premises of the bar, he may have been the target; he often does spend time at the Black Forge Inn and was holding a taste-testing menu in the pub that evening, so the attacker may have assumed he was there, per Dublin Live.

The bar did not sustain any damage and remains “open and busy as always.”

The An Garda Síochána, the Irish national police service, opened an investigation into the attack.

McGregor bought the bar two years ago for a reported 2 million euros ($2.27 million). The former two-division UFC champion is currently recovering from a broken leg suffered in a fight in July against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

