Conor McGregor Makes Holiday Tree Out of Proper 12 Bottles

Proper No. Twelve, the Irish whiskey brand founded by UFC star Conor McGregor, is borrowing a holiday tradition from its biggest rival, Jameson, the world’s most popular Irish whiskey brand.

Jameson has a history of constructing holiday trees out of its signature green bottles — and now, Proper No. Twelve has done the same with its similarly colored bottles.

McGregor posted a photo of the Proper No. Twelve holiday tree on his Instagram account.

Proper No. Twelve and Jameson occupy similar markets as low-budget Irish whiskey options (although it should be noted Jameson has many more expressions, including more top-shelf, high-budget ones.

McGregor is being sued by his former teammate and friend, Artem Lobov, who claims the idea for Proper No. Twelve was his.

McGregor no longer holds his majority stake in the brand, as he sold it to Mexican company Becle last year.

