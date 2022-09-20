Conor McGregor, Proper Twelve Seek Professional Partier

Not one to do anything halfway, UFC star Conor McGregor is looking to fill a very special position for his Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, and is making it a national competition. The winner will become a Professional Partier.

But don’t think this job doesn’t have any responsibilities. The position is full-time, as any professional partier should be. AcProper No. Twelve said Tuesday in a news release that it is looking for “A hustler, risk-taker and hard worker, who just like Founder, Conor McGregor, is ready to roll up their sleeves and work harder than ever.”

The new hire will get the chance to visit Ireland to see where and how Proper No. Twelve whiskey is made and visit Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn. The responsibilities of the job will incude helping to introduce Proper No. Twelve nationwide, hosting fight night viewing parties and bar events, creating new cocktails and running Proper No. Twelve’s social channels.

If the position sounds like a fit for you, below are the steps to apply. But beware, this isn’t your typical job application.

Applicants are encouraged to create a video highlighting how they live the “Proper lifestyle” posted to social media using the hashtag #GETAPROPERJOB.

After posting and sharing the video to their social channels, applicants can then apply using the online form linked here.

Once the initial steps are completed, prospects are encouraged to get their family and friends involved to vote for them to become the Professional Partier through their own social accounts. The application opened Tuesday and will close in a month, on Oct. 20.

The application includes the following question: “You’re given a budget of $100 to throw a proper party for Conor. Tell us how you would pull it off in 24 hours.”

Best of luck to all applicants!

