Conor McGregor Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Artem Lobov

The legal battle between Conor McGregor and his former business partner, teammate and friend, Artem Lobov, has continued with McGregor picking up a small victory. Lobov, the Russian former MMA fighter, lodged a defamation complaint against McGregor after the Irish fighter called him a “rat” and a “sausage.”

“On Friday, Mr. Justice Garrett Simon claimed Lobov’s case lacked context and suggested the word “rat” was merely one of many insulting terms applied by McGregor to his ex-pal,” reported Talk Sports.

In a tweet, McGregor wrote that Lobov is “Making a Holy Show of Himself” after losing now two legal battles to McGregor in this saga.

Well there ya go Stuart little. You now owe me two major court appearance fees. Stop this nonsense. You are making a holy show of yourself. Peel it back day by day, if you can even. That’s coming from the “old friend, woulda done anything for you” in me mate.

God bless 🙏 https://t.co/hm552WYf7O — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 23, 2022

Conor McGregor Vs. Artem Lobov Legal Saga

It all started in 2021, when McGregor and other Proper No. Twelve co-founders sold the majority of their stakes in the business for $600 million. However, Lobov came out earlier this year while promoting his upcoming book and claimed that the whiskey brand had actually been his idea.

Since then, Lobov has lost both lawsuits he brought up against the Irish fighter. The first was the suit for 5% of what Connor made in selling his stake in the whiskey brand.

“My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets,” Dermot McNamara, the solicitor for Lobov, told the Irish Independent. “We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand. As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”

In the most recent legal battle, Lobov sued McGregor for calling him a rat on Twitter. However, Lobov ultimately lost the second case, as well, and now owes McGregor legal appearance fees.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!