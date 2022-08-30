Constellation Brands, Diageo Pledge $1.2M to Climate Funds

Two major spirits companies recently announced large-scale funding efforts toward climate funds.

Constellation Brands Boosts Commitment to the Nature Conservancy to $700,000

Constellation Brands last week pledged $700,000 over two years to the Nature Conservancy to help restore watersheds.

$200,000 of the donation was given in February. The remaining $500,000 will be leveraged over two years to support TNC’s water management programs in California.

“We recognize access to clean water is a human right, and as a community member it is our responsibility to help ensure the resiliency of this resource in the areas where we live and work for generations to come,” Mike McGrew, Constellation Brands’ executive vice president and chief communications, CSR and diversity officer, said in a news release. “Collaborating with community members and supporting organizations like TNC to determine how we can collectively protect and restore water sources is a key component of our overall water stewardship strategy.”

Diageo announces £450k of climate funding African farms

Meanwhile, global spirits giant Diageo has committed £450,000 ($524,486) of funding toward lessening and monitoring the impact of water and climate crises on farms in Africa, the company announced Monday.

This effort is part of Diageo’s Society 2030: Spirit of Progress 10-year action plan to “help create a more inclusive and sustainable world.”

“Even under the 1.5c trajectory called for by the Paris Agreement, farmers in the southern hemisphere will need help to adapt to climate change,” Kirstie McIntyre, global sustainability director for Diageo, said in a news release. “Our next Diageo Sustainable Solutions round will create action for innovators around the world to help save lives and livelihoods in the countries and communities that are most at risk.”

Rainfall in Africa is projected to decrease by at least 10%–20% in the next 50 years. Diageo’s funding will focus on water, carbon and biodiversity impacts.

The project will begin in East Africa and if successful will then head across Diageo’s smallholder farmer network across Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Tanzania, Turkey, the Seychelles, South Africa and Uganda.

“Globally, we have unpredictable weather with increasing droughts and floods and a gap in our agriculture monitoring capabilities,” said John Cant, head of Diageo sustainable solutions. “Soil moisture monitoring must be improved so we can look at where we can improve soil water holding capacity, supporting our farmers to maintain a steady farming cycle and income.”

