Jerry Jones Requests Jack Daniel's Shot Amid Coughing Fit

When Jerry Jones was hit with a coughing fit for the ages, he knew exactly what he needed: oxygen and whiskey.

Jones, an 80-year-old businessman who made his money in the oil and gas business and today is most famous for owning the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, this week made his weekly appearance on the Dallas radio station 105.3 The FAN’s Shan & RJ show.

Jones underwent a raucous coughing fit that lasted about 15 seconds while he was on the air.

“Get me some oxygen,” Jones said once he was able to catch a gasp of breath. “Better still, how about a big shot of Jack?”

We certainly can’t knock Jones for wanting a shot of whiskey for any reason — especially at 80 — although we’re not sure it would help too much with his cough (unless he mixed it up in a hot toddy, perhaps).

However, we’d like to think that a multi-billionaire would indulge in something a little (or a whole lot) nicer than the standard Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7. We hope Jones is imbibing a Jack Daniel’s Barrel Proof whiskey, which tend to be superb. Even something like Jack Daniel’s Bonded, which is affordable but rock solid, would be a much better option than standard ol’ bottom-shelf Jack.

Jones made headlines recently when he was spotted in a photo from 1957 surfaced that showed him standing with a crowd of white students blocking six Black students from entering a high school in Arkansas.

