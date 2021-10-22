Glencairn Launches Short Story Contest | Whiskey Raiders

The Glencairn Glass is looking for new voices in literature by launching a crime short story contest. From now until December, you can send your best work into the world’s favorite whisky glass company around the theme — “A Crystal-Clear Crime” — in no more than 2,000 words.

With its headlining sponsorship of the McIlvanney and Bloody Scotland Debut crime-writing prizes, The Glencairn Glass has already shown its commitment to Scottish writing talent. Now, it is extending that commitment with a competition that will help it find up-and-coming literary talent.

The panel of judges for the debut competition will include Deborah Masson, 2020 winner of the Bloody Scotland Debut Crime Novel of the Year, with her book “Hold Your Tongue”; Peter Ranscombe, drinks columnist and author of the historical thriller “Hare”; and Gordon Brown, who has written eight crime novels and is one of the founding directors of the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival.

Excited & honoured to be a judge for this fantastic NEW short story competition from @GlencairnGlass & @BloodyScotland. So, if you think you have a crime story within you that would be ‘A Crystal Clear’ winner then go write it and send it in because I can’t wait to read it! 📖 https://t.co/SUZWWQdrJT — Deborah Masson (@deborah_masson) October 20, 2021

“We’re very excited to be launching the Glencairn Glass crime short story competition, supported by the team at the Bloody Scotland International Crime Writing Festival along with the Culture and Business Fund Scotland, working with Scottish Field,” Brown said. “We are delighted to invite both experienced and novice authors alike, to take a stab at entering (excuse the pun!) and wish all entrants the best of luck.”

Prizes & How to Enter

There will be three prizes awarded. The Grand prize is £1000, and the two runners up will each get £250. All three winners will also receive a set of six engraved Glencairn Glasses, and the winning entry will be published by Scottish Field in Spring 2022 and on The Glencairn Glass website as well.

All the competition details can be found at www.scottishfield.co.uk.

