Crown Royal Releases 29 Year Old Whisky, Its Oldest to Date

On Friday, Crown Royal announced the release of its oldest expression yet, Crown Royal Aged 29 Years Extra Rare Blended Canadian Whisky.

The brand will only release 6,000 bottles of the whiskey, which was aged in Crown Royal’s distillery in Gimli, Manitoba, Canada. The 29-year-old whisky will only be available in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Texas for a suggested retail price of $399.

“Crown Royal 29 Year Old showcases our signature rye mash bill and represents the robust history of our Gimli distillery,” said Stephen Wilson, director of whisky engagement for Crown Royal. “Its exceptional flavor profile invites a new generation of whisky connoisseurs and drinkers to experience an elevated level of luxury as they celebrate milestone moments with Crown Royal.”

According to a news release, the tasting notes for the whisky include baking spices, notes of orchard fruits, oak barrels and a touch of vanilla on the nose. The palate offers rye grain, fruit and toasted oak. “It is rich and robust yet balanced and a bit sweet,” the brand said in the news release.

