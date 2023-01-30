Dave Grohl to Appear in Crown Royal Super Bowl LVII Ads

Popular Canadian whiskey brand Crown Royal has released two previews for its commercial that will air during Super Bowl LVII, starring Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl.

“Dave is a Crown Royal super fan and the perfect partner to spread a message of gratitude to the audience that is authentic to the brand,” Sophie Kelly, senior VP for whiskeys in North America at Diageo, which owns Crown Royal, said in a statement, according to Hollywood Life. [After] seeing the work come to life, we have some great content we will be sharing over the next couple of weeks, including a decision to up our Super Bowl commitment to running a:60 in-game.”

The ad spot will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 12.

The ad spot was created by the agency Anomaly and directed by Jake Scott.

The previews for the ad are 15 and 30 seconds long:

In November, Crown Royal released its oldest whisky to date, aged 29 years.

