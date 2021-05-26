Definitively the Best Summer Whiskey Cocktail | Whiskey Raiders

On my hunt for the best cocktail for summer 2021, I scoured the internet to find the perfect, most refreshing summer cocktails and combined all their best ingredients to make the absolute best one.

Think mojito meets Moscow mule. Meet The Mosquito.

The mosquito has everything you want in a refreshing cocktail. It’s got whiskey, fresh strawberries, mint, but with a lingering bite from the ginger beer- much like an actual mosquito.

Mosquito Whiskey Cocktail Ingredients

Bourbon Whiskey

6-8 oz Ginger Beer (We used Fever Tree)

2-3 Strawberries

Fresh mint (optional but recommended)

How to Make the Mosquito

1.First, start by grabbing your glass and all your ingredients.

2. Cut 1-2 strawberries in half (depending on size/personal taste) and take 3-5 mint leaves. Place the strawberries and point together at the bottom of the glass, and muddle together. If you don’t have a muddler, you can use a fork, or even better, a wooden spoon.

3. Add Ice

4. Add 1.5-2 oz of bourbon whiskey.

5. Add 6-8 oz of ginger beer. If you choose Fever-Tree, it will take the entire bottle.

6. Garnish with a strawberry and mint.

Voilá! The Mosquito. We recommend enjoying it on your favorite float in your pool, but on the couch under the AC is good too.

