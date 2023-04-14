 Karuizawa Japanese Whisky Collection Available for $50,000
3-Bottle Japanese Whisky Collection Goes on Sale for $50,000

David MorrowApr 14th, 2023, 4:17 pm
Karuizawa

Dekanta has released Acclaim – The Karuizawa Whisky Stage, a collection of three rare whiskies. (Photo: Dekanta)

This week, online specialist Japanese whisky bottler and retailer Dekanta unveiled Acclaim – The Karuizawa Whisky Stage, a collection of three rare Karuizawa single-malt whiskies — and the set is retailing for an astronomical price of $50,000.

Only 50 sets of the three bottles are available. They can be purchased online here.

For this release, Dekanta partnered with Karuizawa-based artist David Stanley Hewett and other craftspeople from Japan. The bottles are housed in a Wajima Lacquerware cabinet with 24-carat gold leaf layering. The bottle art is hand-painted by Hewett, with art celebrating the code of the Samurai and Japan’s martial history.

 “dekantā has made huge efforts to engage Japanese artists for their projects – their team really understands Japan and wants to support Japanese craftsmanship through their unique offerings,” Hewett said in a news release.

“Every step of this 18-month-long process required minute attention to detail and partnerships with many craftspeople. It has been a wonderful journey seeing those initial sketches turn into a work of art in the real world that I can touch and feel that is probably the most gratifying part of the process.”

The three 700-milliliter bottles in the collection were all distilled between 1999 and 2000 at Karuizawa in Japan. They are bottled at 60.8%, 61.1% and 61.4% ABV.

Karuizawa Distillery was built in 1956 but shut down in 2000. It was reopened in late 2022 in partnership with Dekanta.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

