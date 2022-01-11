Gucci Giardino 25 Cocktail Bar Opened by Designer Brand

Italian luxury designer brand Gucci is opening an all-day café and cocktail bar, Gucci Giardino 25, at Gucci Garden, a space in the brand’s hometown of Florence, Italy, according to MF Fashion.

The café and bar will open in the next few weeks, located on the central Piazza della Signoria. Gucci Giardino 25 will be led by Martina Bonci, “whose experiences in various clubs throughout Italy have shaped his passion for mixology, or the art of preparing cocktails,” according to MF Fashion.

Food will be served throughout the day, from breakfast at 8 a.m. to dinner and light snacks until 1 a.m., by reservation only. The menu will offer seasonal and Tuscan specialties prepared on-site. Local pastries and dishes from Japan and Mexico will be available for breakfast, and various blended teas and coffees will be offered throughout the day.

The venue is intended to blend the atmosphere of a traditional Tuscan bottega and a sophisticated French bistro, with exposed wooden beams on the ceiling and seats in bespoke boiserie.

