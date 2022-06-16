DISCUS Launches Destination Distillery Website

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) on Thursday launched Destination Distillery, a new website that offers spirits fans a “tourism-driven experience and educational journey into the cultural heritage and history of spirits in America,” according to a news release.

Visitors of the website can learn about many of America’s distilleries, large and small; state distillery trails; the economic impact of the spirits industry for each state; and key historic sites across the U.S.

“Destination Distillery is poised to become the go-to resource for spirits fans to dive in and discover the story behind their favorite beverages while finding new places and spirits along the way,” said Chris Swonger, DISCUS president and CEO. “By showcasing distillers large and small, Destination Distillery™ will serve as a unifier for our industry. Together, we’ll continue to drive tourism to local regions and further the economic contributions that all distillers make to their communities. Each distillery has a unique offering and local flavor, and we cannot wait for you to discover the story behind what’s in your glass.”

Visitors of the site can locate distilleries based on the location or type of spirit produced.

“With well over 30 spirits trails across the United States, the growth in spirits tourism is helping to transform communities surrounding distilleries and boost state and local economies,” said Philip McDaniel, CEO and co-founder of St. Augustine Distillery and chair of the DISCUS Craft Advisory Council. “This is the first tool of its kind to provide consumers with a comprehensive list to discover established distilleries and explore trails across the entire country – from the Pacific Northwest to the tip of Florida.”

