Diageo Partners With ecoSPIRITS for Sustainable Packaging

Spirits giant Diageo last week announced a partnership with ecoSPIRITS to create a closed-loop packaging solution for its distribution within bars and restaurants in Southeast Asia.

The new packaging will start with Smirnoff and Captain Morgan in Southeast Asia with a plan to later roll out across the Asia Pacific region.

In this trial, Diageo will deploy branded, next-generation packaging technologies to bottle, store, distribute and dispense spirits in partnership with selected bars and restaurants.

By using ecoSPIRITS’ closed-loop system, Diageo aims to reduce its carbon footprint and waste from single-use glass spirits bottles. This new partnership is part of the company’s “Society 2030” commitment to transform packaging sustainability and reach net-zero carbon across all of its direct operations by 2030.

“Diageo is guided by the goals outlined in our Society 2030: Spirit of Progress 10-year action plan and we are committed to building a low-carbon and zero-waste world,” said Preeti Arora Razdan, CEO, Southeast Asia, Diageo, in a news release. “We are thrilled to be partnering with ecoSPIRITS to help us deliver on this promise to significantly reduce our carbon footprint and eliminate unnecessary glass waste with our on-premise customers. This pilot is an important step in the right direction to innovate and model a more sustainable solution for all our markets in Southeast Asia.”

Diageo will send spirits in the branded reusable ecoTote containers to the bars. Once the containers are emptied, the bars will return them to Diageo to be refilled. Diageo is the global launch partner for ecoSPIRITS’ new Intelligent Circular generation of technologies, including the new SmartPour 2.0S for dispensing spirits at bars.

“ecoSPIRITS is building a global platform for closed loop wine and spirits. Our roadmap for Intelligent Circular will help us, and pioneering customers like Diageo, tackle the environmental footprint of single use glass at unprecedented scale,” said Sui Ling Cheah, executive board chair, ecoSPIRITS. “Both companies share a vision of sustainability for the planet. We commend the entire Diageo team on their commitment to helping lead the industry into a sustainable future.”

Last month, Diageo was fined about £1.2 million ($1.5 million) by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency for inaccurately declaring carbon emissions at three of its whisky plants in Scotland. Diageo claimed the failure was due to an “administrative error.”

