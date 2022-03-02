Diageo Opens $110M Facility to Accelerate Growth of RTDs

Global spirits goliath Diageo has opened a new canning facility in Plainfield, Illinois, to “help accelerate the development of the company’s [ready-to-drink] portfolio and growth strategy in the convenience category,” Diageo said Tuesday in a news release.

The operation at the new 225,000-square-foot facility supplements Diageo’s existing ready-to-drink production across North America. The new space, called Diageo Lincolnway, is producing some of Diageo’s latest portfolio brands and innovations, including Smirnoff seltzers and spirits-based RTD cocktails from Crown Royal and Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz.

“We’re incredibly proud of the speed and innovative approach from our team and partners in their efforts to build this site in record time. Diageo Lincolnway will be instrumental in accelerating our offerings in the convenience space and help meet consumer demand,” said Michael L. Nelson Jr., manufacturing & distillation, senior vice president, Diageo North America. “The new facility strengthens our manufacturing footprint in the region and allows us to leverage synergies with our warehouse and bottling operation in Plainfield.”

The RTD category continues to gain momentum in the U.S., says Diageo, driven by consumer interest in at-home cocktails and demand for convenient drinks.

“The new canning facility will enhance Diageo’s existing operations, strengthening our offering and accelerating our strategy in the ready-to-drink category,” said Keara Funck, convenience, vice president, Diageo North America. “As we continue to build on this opportunity in the convenience space to deliver premium delicious bar-quality cocktails and malt-based beverages, we are excited about the innovations and possibilities this could bring to our consumers.”

Diageo Lincolnway created 50 full-time jobs in Plainfield, which is about an hour southwest of Chicago. Diageo has been involved with Plainfield since 1966, when it opened the Plainfield Bottling site.

“This new production site continues to strengthen the relationship and roots that Diageo has developed over the years within the village of Plainfield,” said Lauren Jacobson, supply commercialization manager, Diageo North America. “The commercialization and commissioning activities we achieved as a team in record time serve as the foundation for the success of the site, and will be instrumental in supporting the innovation and supply strategies for the convenience portfolio.”

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!