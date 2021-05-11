Diageo Opens Legendary Scotch Distillery Visitor Experience | Whiskey Raiders

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, tourism world wide took a huge dip, and the whiskey industry was no different. Due to lockdowns and local regulations, Scotch Whisky Distilleries have had to close for periods of times or utilize smaller crews to maintain production while following safety guidelines. With greater vaccine roll out, distilleries are ready to safely open back up their doors to visitors for tours, tastings, and exclusive bottle sails. Diageo is ready to start the wave by opening the doors of a new visitor center at one of their famed distilleries.

Clynelish Distillery has a storied past filled with hardship but emerging fame as several times it has had to close and even was renamed at a point, before finding the success it has today. Known as the Highland Home of Johnnie Walker, the distillery has mostly been used to provide whisky for the powerhouse brand, but it has gained a strong following for solid Distillery Bottlings, as well as unbelievable single casks provided by Independent Bottlers.

The opening of the visitor experience is part of a £185 million investment by Diageo into their Scotch distilleries to increase global tourism. Clynelish will include expanded accessibility for disabled patrons and, “…will take people on a journey of exploration and discovery. We can guarantee that Clynelish won’t disappoint. We know that visitors and locals will be blown away by the distillery – by a visitor experience that is unlike any other,” says Barbara Smith, Managing Director of Diageo’s Scottish Brand Homes.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We review every type of whiskey under the sun and aggregate the scores and opinions of other great voices in the world of whiskey. Check out our Review Archive for reviews and thoughts from our in house critic. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!