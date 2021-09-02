Diageo Wows with New Johnnie Walker Experience In Edinburgh | Whiskey Raiders

Today, Diageo unveiled its new Johnnie Walker visitors experience as a part of its £185million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland. The experience takes place in an eight-floor venue. Before being purchased by Diageo, it was a department store for almost 100 years and is over 71,500 sq ft.

The experience allows visitors to shop rare and exclusive whiskies, fill their own bottles and have them personalized in a state-of-the-art experiential retail space.

Ivan Menezes, Chief Executive of Diageo, said: “This is a proud day for everyone. Last year Johnnie Walker celebrated 200 years since founder John Walker opened the doors to his small grocery store and today represents the next chapter of the incredible story. Johnnie Walker Princes Street is a landmark investment in Scotch whisky and into Scotland, and it sets a new standard for immersive visitor attractions. It celebrates Scotland’s remarkable heritage, our incredible skilled whisky-makers, and looks to the future by engaging new generations of consumers from around the world in the magic of Scotch whisky.”

According to The Whisky Business, the experience will also offer the Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavour tour, which will have their personal flavor preferences mapped with drinks tailored to their palate. There are more than 800 flavor combinations to choose from the innovative dispensation systems. The Whisky business also says that one person could visit every day for more than two years without having the same experience twice.

Sustainability and Inclusivity at the Forefront

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will also host events in its 200 capacity space. It will be opening its doors, having already won a Green Tourism Gold Award, the highest sustainability accolade for a visitor attraction.

Lastly, the Princes Street attraction has brought in over 150 diverse and talented new employees. Between them, there will be 23 languages spoken. Diageo is committed to contributing to the community by offering its award-winning hospitality training program for unemployed people in its special Johnnie Walker Learning for Life academy.

