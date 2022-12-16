Why Mixing Boozer With Diet Coke Gets You Drunk Faster

A TikToker by the name of Loryn Powell recently put a hypothesis to the test by experimenting to see whether mixing liquor with the diet version of Coca-Cola will get you drunk faster than using standard Coke as your mixer.

Powell drank four glasses of Jack Daniel’s mixed with Coke and on did the same with Diet Coke on (presumably) a different day and measured her innebriation with a breathalyzer 30 minutes after consuming the drinks.

After drinking Jack and Coke, she had a 0.061% BAC, while the Jack and Diet Coke elevated her to 0.086%. After waiting an additional 30 minutes, her BAC showed up as 0.051% BAC after the Coke drink — a 0.01% decrease — but after waiting that second half-hour period of time on the Diet Coke day, her BAC had actually increased to 0.088% BAC.

TikToker and doctor Karan Raj posted a video to shed light on the phenomenon:

Raj, the English National Health Service surgeon with 5 million TikTok followers, explained that the difference comes down to the contrasting sugar contents of the sodas.

The sugar in regular Coke, Raj said, slows the absorption of alcohol, a concept simiar to how you’ll get drunk less quickly if you eat on a full stomach. Diet Coke doesn’t have that same sugar concept, so the alcohol gets into your bloodstream faster.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!