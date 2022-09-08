Dough Ball Tailgate Tour | Whiskey Raiders

The cookie-dough-flavored whiskey Dough Ball on Wednesday announced that it is embarking on a College Tailgate Tour.

Dough Ball will go to 36 home football games in seven states, visiting a total of 12 universities. The Dough Ball College Tailgate Tour runs September through November 2022 and follows the brand’s recent U.S. expansion earlier this year.

Dough Ball will host interactive tailgate pop-ups throughout the tour at 13 select games. The tailgate will be open to students and faculty, as well as the general public. Whether the home team wins or loses, Dough Ball will host a post-game party at a local bar.

“This fall’s College Tailgate Tour offers an opportunity to introduce Dough Ball to more consumers in an environment that lends itself to the brand essence of unleashing the Dough-Bauchery,” Joey Parris, Chief Marketing Officer of MPL Brands, said in a news release. “2022 has been an exciting year for Dough Ball as the brand continues to grow in popularity and expand its availability across the country. We are thrilled to set out on the Dough Ball College Tailgate Tour and invite Game Day goers to indulge in a good time with our delicious cookie dough flavored whiskey.”

Dough Ball Tailgate Tour Locations

Sept. 10 : Idaho State University at San Diego State University

: at Sept. 17 : Oklahoma University at University of Nebraska, Lincoln

: Oklahoma University at Sept. 24 : University of Arkansas at Texas A&M , Dallas

: at , Oct. 1 : Arizona State University at University of Southern California , Los Angeles

: Arizona State University at , Oct. 8 : The University of Iowa at University of Illinois University, Urbana – Champaign

: The at University, – Oct. 15 : Clemson University at Florida State University , Tallahassee

: Clemson University at , Oct. 22 : The University of Southern Mississippi at Texas State University, San Marcos

: The at Oct. 29 : University of Georgia at University at Florida , Jacksonville

: University of at University at , Oct. 29 : University of of Southern California at University of Arizona , Tucson

: University of of at , Nov. 5 : University of California Los Angeles at Arizona State University, Tempe

: University of California Los Angeles at Nov. 5 : Penn State at Indiana University, Bloomington

: at Nov. 12 : University of South Carolina at University of Florida , Gainesville

: University of at , Nov. 26 : Baylor University at University of Texas, Austin

Dough Ball’s tailgate pop-ups are free to attend. Guests will enjoy complimentary Dough Ball shots and signature cocktails, alongside music, cornhole, shot skis and merchandise giveaways. Details for each post-game party will be available at the corresponding tailgate pop-up that day.

