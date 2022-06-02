Dough Ball Whiskey Available Now in These 16 States

Cookie dough-flavored whiskey brand Dough Ball Whiskey on Wednesday announced an expansion across the U.S.

The family-owned brand has now made its flagship whiskey available in 16 states: California, Oklahoma, Texas, Nevada, Indiana, Louisiana, Nebraska, Kentucky, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Arkansas, Colorado, New York, Arizona and Hawaii, according to an Instagram post.

Additionally, the Dough Ball Whiskey will roll out to Florida, Missouri and Wisconsin in June, the brand told Whiskey Raiders.

“This is the beginning of an era for Dough Ball as the flavored whiskey category continues to expand and rise to new heights,” Joey Parris, chief marketing officer of MPL Brands, said in a news release. “We wanted to create a whiskey that is a stand-out amongst competitors while also being something approachable and fun for every kind of consumer, highlighting the flavor of your favorite chocolate chip cookie in a deliciously satisfying whiskey, whether sipped, shot, or mixed in a cocktail. Dough Ball is made for everyone, and we can’t wait to see how consumers indulge on their own terms.”

Dough Ball Whiskey is bottled at 35% ABV and available nationwide at major retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Bevmo, Total Wine, Hy-Vee and Safeway for a suggested retail price of $29.99. The brand recommends consuming the liquid on its own, taken as a shot or added to a cocktail.

Dough Ball Whiskey first launched in August in California.

If Dough Ball Whiskey isn’t available in your area, try Bakesale Cookie Liqueur, an award-winning 40%-ABV liqueur made from real chocolate chip cookies.

