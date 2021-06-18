Drink For A Change And You Might Just Win Every Pappy Released This Year | Whiskey Raiders

If you’re not well acquainted with bourbon, you may not realize how deeply charity runs in a hobby that’s often characterized for being a ruthless, money grubbing, dog eat dog kind of world. It’s impossible to find Pappy bottlings from Buffalo Trace at retail anymore, and bottles we used to love and consider shelf stable (always available) disappear faster than ever expected. Even Wild Turkey’s newest 13yr Barrel Proof release is quite literally breaking the internet as fans craze themselves and chase trucks in hopes of finding a bottle for themselves.

All that negativity aside, the gang at Bourbon Charity is combining charity and rare bourbon in what is arguably bourbon’s most wholesome pursuit: helping others. This Father’s Day, the team is aiming to break $100,00 for their holiday fund raising. Bottles and packages on the list are nothing short of insane – winners can look forward to a chance at rare and exclusive tours and tastings, a Chris Stapleton signed EH Taylor Bottling, or even a complete set from Pappy Van Winkle or the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

Bourbon Charity is a certified 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Recently, the team celebrated another success milestone: reaching 100% fund applied to charity. This means that 100% of funds raised in this charity and all others go directly to the recipients. Since its founding in 2019, Bourbon Charity has raised more than $1.2MM to 26 charitable causes, including: Prostate Cancer Foundation, Children’s Tumor Foundation, Fisher House Foundation, Dare to Care, and charity: water.

“Father’s Day is an especially significant day for me in light of my Pops’ prostate cancer diagnosis,” said Brandon Hunt, Founder, Bourbon Charity. “Between that experience and a few other challenging events for my family and friends, I’m committed to helping make a difference in others’ lives. And I’m continually amazing and inspired by this passionate and likeminded bourbon community that has joined me for the ride.”

Bourbon Charity’s donation supported BourbonHood helps completely offset the administrative costs of running Bourbon Charity – something that can be said by relatively few charitable organizations.

Tickets are available through June 20th via bourboncharity.org.

