Driver With 174 Bottles of Booze in Car Arrested

A driver in England was pulled over after police spotted a mountain of spirits bottles in their car. A search of the vehicle revealed 174 bottles of spirits, including Bacardi, Gordons gin, Moet champagne, vodka, liquor, port and brandy, according to Birmingham Live.

How much stolen alcohol can you fit into the back of a @VW Passat….this much!! Vehicle stopped M5 J4 after an attempt theft in Ross on Wye. Somebodies New Year’s Eve has just been ruined!! Driver arrested and enquiries ongoing. D Shift#arrested @WMerciaPolice @HerefordCops pic.twitter.com/ytvWhTwo2O — OPU Worcestershire (@OPUWorcs) December 29, 2021

The driver was arrested, as the alcohol was suspected to have been stolen from a previous incident. Most of the bottles still had the shops’ anti-theft tags on them, according to Birmingham Live.

In September, more than $384,000 worth of vodka was nabbed in Scotland. In November, about $406,000 worth of wine was stolen from a restaurant’s wine cellar. Compared to those thefts, this one is pretty minor. But still, 174 bottles in a single car is pretty wild.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!