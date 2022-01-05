Hotel Breaks World Record With 27-Foot Pyramid of Glasses

Dubai hotel and resort Atlantis, The Palm, started off 2022 in a memorable way: by setting a world record.

An 8.23-meter (27-foot)-tall pyramid of champagne glasses was erected, setting the Guinness World Record for “Largest Drinking Glass Pyramid.” The pyramid was created in partnership with Moët & Chandon and Dutch company Luuk Broos events. The pyramid comprised 54,740 coupe glasses, each filled with fine winery Moët & Chandon champagne, according to Travel + Leisure.

Luuk Broos Events workers spent five days and more than 55 hours of work on the pyramid.

The tower remained in place until Jan. 1 and was then taken down with plans to recycle the coupe glasses into refillable glassware by a local glassblower, according to Travel + Leisure. The new glasses will be used in the Atlantis, The Palm’s 1,548 rooms and suites.

The previous record was a 50,116-glass pyramid in Madrid, Spain, set in 2017.

