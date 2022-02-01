Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Tequila Brand Lands Big Investor

German spirits company Mast-Jägermeister has taken up an investor role Teremana Tequila, the brand co-founded by actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The brand has been a success, selling 640,000 nine-liter cases in 2021.

“The launch of Teremana Tequila has been an unprecedented and historic success in North America,” Johnson said in a news release. “It has far exceeded all of our expectations and accelerating at an extraordinary pace towards its full potential. Taste, quality and affordability are the keys to Teremana’s success, but the driving force will always be the brand’s deep, mana fueled connection with the people.

Already the global distributor for Teremana, Mast-Jägermeister will “take this unique brand and our partnership to the next level” as a partner and investor, according to Mast-Jägermeister Global CEO Michael Volke. This escalation will involve additional sales, marketing and logistics expertise and organizational structure to support the brand as it continues to grow.

“We have created a trailblazing, legacy partnership with Mast-Jägermeister and have worked closely from a place of shared values, principles and a core belief in the Teremana brand,” Johnson. said “It is now time to make Teremana Tequila a true global tequila brand, to be enjoyed by the people around the world. Moving forward, we will work extremely hard to increase capacity, scale and distribution. But like with anything I do, Teremana will never cut corners and we will always deliver the highest of quality and best in taste. The consumers deserves the best and that’s what we will proudly deliver to them. I’m excited to work closely with my Mast-Jägermeister partners to help Teremana live up to its full potential and to truly become the ‘Tequila of the People’ worldwide.”

Volke cited Teremana’s “rapid success” as a reason for the investment and said his firm is “committed to having Teremana as the next major brand in [its] portfolio.”

