Edinburgh Cocktail Week Returns | Whiskey Raiders

Edinburgh Cocktail Week will make its return in October, and it will be bigger than before. More than 120 bars will participate in the 10-day festival, which will also feature headline music acts and other events. Wristband holders will be able to enjoy £5 ($6.10) signature cocktails at 120 of Edinburgh’s bars, speakeasies and pubs.

“It’s important that we continue to develop our festival year on year and continue to offer our visitors a memorable and unique visit at Edinburgh Cocktail Week,” Gary Anderson, managing director of Edinburgh Cocktail Week, said, according to The Scotsman. “With music such a popular element of the Cocktail Village, we’re excited to welcome headline acts to the Music Stage this year that we’re sure will get everyone dancing and singing along.”

We are delighted to confirm that Edinburgh Cocktail Week will return in October 2021 and has been extended to two full weeks, Monday 11th – Sunday 24th, including our Cocktail Village at Festival Square! Wristbands are on sale now at https://t.co/UzNJGEaWq8 pic.twitter.com/3z20NqC6pQ — Edinburgh Cocktail Week (@edcocktailweek) April 28, 2021

The Cocktail Village will host performances from Edinburgh-born Callum Beattie, Swedish pop star Lilly Ahlberg and Scottish Tik Tok star and singer Calum Bowie. The headline acts will be supported by local upcoming bands and DJs.

Wristbands are now on sale for £8.50 ($10.38), plus a booking fee, and they will last the entire 10-day period at all 120 participating bars. The Cocktail Village is only accessible on certain dates selected at the time of purchase.

