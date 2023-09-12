Elon Musk Passes Out In Russian Meeting From Too Much Vodka

Though Elon Musk claims he’s not a fan of how “most alcohol” tastes, the tech titan may have a fondness for vodka according to an excerpt from his latest biography simply titled, “Elon Musk,” that was penned by Walter Isaacson. According to Insider on Tuesday, the biography revealed that Musk passed out during a business meeting with “unnamed Russian businesspeople,” in an attempt to negotiate a deal for purchasing rockets. The deal was unsuccessful.

Musk confided to Isaacson that prior to founding SpaceX in 2002, he wanted to send a greenhouse to Mars. The owner of X brought on Jim Cantrell, a rocket engineer and Adeo Ressi, Musk’s former college roommate and current Founder Institute CEO. The team arranged a meeting with Russian businesspeople to purchase rockets for the mission.

According to the biography, Musk partied too hard during a Parisian detour prior to arriving in Moscow. During the meeting, Musk drank multiple shots of vodka, and it apparently didn’t end too well for the SpaceX CEO.

Insider claimed the biography divulged the Russians gave each team member a bottle of vodka with bespoke labels depicting them on Mars.

“I calculated the weight of the food and the weight of the vodka, and they were roughly equal,” the biography reads.

Isaacson writes that Musk was so inebriated he had to hold “his head up with his hand.” Eventually, he passed out and his head slammed into the table according to the book.

Isaacson’s biography claims Musk attended another unsuccessful meeting with the Russians prior to 2002.

Musk thought a deal had been struck to purchase the rockets for approximately $18 million, but the sellers wanted $18 million per rocket. When Musk countered, the sellers mocked the tech entrepreneur:

“Oh, little boy, you don’t have the money?”

Musk and his reps have declined to respond for comment, according to Insider.

