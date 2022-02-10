Endless West Raises $60 Million in Latest Funding Round

Spirits and technology startup company Endless West announced Wednesday in a news release that it has secured a $60 million investment in Series C funding, led by Level One Fund and funds managed by UBS O’Connor. Endless West’s total investment to date now sits at $95 million.

Founded in 2015 by scientists Alec Lee and Mardonn Chua, Endless West uses a technology-driven process to create what it calls “molecular spirits.” Endless West claims its products have “dramatically-improved sustainability and scalability to mitigate many of the industry’s supply chain challenges.”

Endless West’s technology identifies key flavor and aroma molecules and extracts them “for use from more efficient sources in nature,” such as plants, fruits and yeasts.

Endless West products have won 39 medals in wine and spirits competitions, including a Gold Medal in the 2021 London Spirits Competition for Glyph Spice.

The $95 million in funding will be used primarily to launch a business-to-business platform, Blank Collective, domestically and internationally. According to the news release, Blank Collective “offers creative, product development, and production services for partners looking to launch their own new brands or to improve margins, ingredient quality, and scalability of existing brands.”

Through Blank Collective Endless West will make its molecular process available to external parties.

“Since we founded the company we’ve been pushing the boundaries of what people thought was possible in the wine and spirits industry,” said Alec Lee, Co-Founder & CEO of Endless West. “I’m thrilled to announce this next round of funding that will help us take our incredible technology to the world and make it available for others looking to create their own great products.”

Endless West’s debut product was Glyph whiskey, the world’s first molecular spirit. Glyph, bottled at 86 proof, sells for $29.99 on Endless West’s website. Endless West’s products can be purchased in major bars and restaurants across the U.S. and on Endless West’s website.

Endless West Glyph Tasting Notes

Nose: Vanilla, roasted hazelnuts, and hints of caramel and honey

Taste: Wood and spice, followed by undertones of black fruit

Finish: Firm, earthy

