 EPA Launches Tool to Evaluate Distilleries' Energy Usage
Environmental Protection Agency Launches Tool to Evaluate US Distilleries’ Energy Efficiency

David MorrowAug 3rd, 2023, 6:08 pm
EPA

(Image: DISCUS/EPA)

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency launched an Energy Performance Indicator tool developed specifically for distilleries.

The tool is located on the EPA’s ENERGY STAR website.

The EPI was developed as a project between the EPA, Duke University, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and certain distilleries that participated in the ENERGY STAR program.

“We applaud the EPA and DISCUS member distillers who worked together to create this important new tool and for leading the way in helping other distilleries measure and reduce their energy usage,” Christine LoCascio, DISCUS chief of policy and strategy, said in a news release. “The careful stewardship of the environment and our natural resources and energy conservation are key to ensuring a sustainable and successful spirits industry.”

The EPI’s purpose is to compare the energy efficiencies of distilleries with similar characteristics. It can be used to help distilleries benchmark, improve their energy efficiency, and seek ENERGY STAR certification recognizing distilleries that are the best in their class in terms of energy efficiency. The EPI will rank distillery plants’ Energy Performance Score on a 1-100 scale, and those that rank 75 or higher can apply for ENERGY STAR certification.

“Focusing on energy efficiency is one of the most effective ways distilleries can lower their carbon emissions and save money on utility costs,” said Danny Macri, ENERGY STAR sector lead for distilleries. “The ENERGY STAR score helps managers understand if their distillery can become more energy efficient and whether they are leaving any money on the table due to energy waste.”

The distilled spirits sector is the first in the alcoholic beverage industry to have its own EPI.

Distilleries can apply for 2023 ENERGY STAR certification by Nov. 30.

DISCUS, EPA and others will host a webinar for distilleries at 1 p.m. EST on Sept. 13 about the ENERGY STAR EPI for distilleries. On the call, they’ll explain the application process for ENERGY STAR certification.

David Morrow

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

