Country Music Artist Eric Church Launches Whiskey JYPSI

On Tuesday, Grammy-nominated country music artist Eric Church unveiled his whiskey brand: Whiskey JYPSI.

Whiskey JYPSY is a collaboration between Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva. The pair started a company together, Outsiders Spirits, to launch the Whiskey JYPSI brand. The first release from Outsiders Spirits, Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001, is a blended whiskey comprising 70% 7- and 8-year-old Indiana bourbon, 21% 20-year-old Canadian rye whiskey and 9% 4-year-old Indiana single malt whisky. It is bottled at 115 proof.

“Whiskey JYPSI celebrates doing things the unconventional way, Church said in a news release. “It’s the commitment to the creative spirit, the process and the journey that excite me the most. It’s meant to inspire others to take chances like we have – follow a different path and enjoy and experience life at its fullest.”

Outsiders Spirits tapped Ari Sussman, head distiller and blender at Steel Bending Spirits, to create the blend.

“I was excited to work with these guys because it all centered on quality and creativity,” Sussman said. “There were no rules or parameters. It just had to be the finest whiskey possible. Period.”

Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001 is available in 38 states at a suggested retail price of $199.99. Presale registration is open now at WhiskeyJYPSI.com. Tennessee retailers will also carry the product while supplies last.

“Eric’s music led the way to JYPSI’s unique mix,” Sussmain said. “I immersed myself in Eric’s music, thinking it just might influence my process. “What I discovered was a rich, diverse blend of music and an artist who doesn’t conform to the usual norms. That inspired me, so I took that road in creating the premiere batch of Whiskey JYPSI.”

Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001 won a Double Gold medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

