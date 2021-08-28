Father Fights To Save Sons Life Through Rare Bourbon | Whiskey Raiders

Nathan Perdue is a bourbon collector with a two-year-old son living with cystic fibrosis. Perdue hopes to help prolong his son’s life by auctioning off his impressive lineup of Pappy Van Winkle bottles.

“Wyatt Perdue was 10 days old when his parents Nathan and Anne received the devastating phone call that their brand-new baby boy had cystic fibrosis. Like others living with the disease, Wyatt’s daily routine includes rounds of medication and hours of treatments to help keep his airways clear. Wyatt is an energetic and inquisitive 2-year-old boy who loves playing with his older brother.” Says the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Now with the help of the Kentucky Derby Museum, Perdue will be raffling off his Pappy collection. “Raffle proceeds will benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and its mission to find a cure for CF, a genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time. A small portion of the raffle’s proceeds will support the education department at the Kentucky Derby Museum.” As stated by the Museum.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is a nonprofit, donor-supported organization. It is the world’s leader in the search for a cure for CF. The Foundation funds lifesaving research and works to provide access to quality, specialized care and effective treatments for people with CF. Nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of Foundation support.

One lucky winner will receive a prize package that includes: Five-bottle collection of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, valued at $18,250 valued by Justin’s House of Bourbon

VIP Kentucky Derby Museum experience for winner and up to three guests

One-night stay at Hotel Distil for winner

BOTTLES:

2015 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year – M Bottling Line, 82nd Day of 2015 at 10:47

2011 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year – M Bottling Line, 278th Day of 2011 at 14:27

2017 Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year – Year 2017, 256th day, Plant 01 at 07:46

2011 Van Winkle Special Reserve Lot B 12 year – M Bottling Line, 220th Day of 2011 at 10:31

2020 Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year – D Bottling line, 225th day of 2020, Plant 01 at 20:14

Complete retail value of the collection: $18,250

To purchase your $100 ticket for the raffle, click here.

