Father’s Day Gift Ideas for Your Whiskey Drinking Dad | Whiskey Raiders

If you are like me and have a whiskey-drinking dad that loves to sit on the porch with his buddies, there is one question you always ask yourself- “What should I get him for Father’s Day?” It may seem not easy at first, but we’ve got your back. Here are some awesome gifts that will surely please any whiskey-drinking dad.

Tumblers

Beautiful glassware is a classy and thoughtful gift and is available to buy virtually anywhere; it’s a great option for a last-minute gift for Father’s Day.

Decanter

Depending on who you ask, decanters can be a great gift for a whiskey drinker. However, unlike wine, storing whiskey in a decanter does not benefit the whiskey other than making it aesthetically pleasing. But hey, it’s a great way to serve your less desirable whiskey to your friends.

Glencairn

The Glencairn is a glass typically used exclusively for tasting. It’s used specifically by distillers to examine a whisky’s aroma, and it has the ability to trap those vapors much better than any other glassware on the market today.

Bitters & Mixers

People don’t always think about bitters or mixers when it comes to gifts, but someone could get really creative with fun bitters, like a bitter bouquet, for instance. It’s not something people really splurge on for themselves, but they are typically happy to have them when they do.

But please, whatever you do, do not get whiskey stones.

