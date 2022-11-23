DC Shoes Launch Fireball Cinnamon Whisky-Themed Shoes

In an anachronistic collaboration that feels straight out of 2009, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky and DC Shoes are teaming up for the holidays to launch a box set that includes a pair of Fireball-branded sneakers, complete with a red real suede upper and a whisky-inspired gum sole.

The shoe, which is a new edition of DC’s Manteca 4, comes packaged in a gift-ready box accompanied by a dust bag, a custom flask and a bottle of Fireball. The set will become available at dcshoes.com on Nov. 30.

The brands haven’t yet revealed a price for the box set.

“Fireball occupies a special place in hearts and culture,” DC Global Head of Marketing Michael Minter said in a news release. “It’s that go-to option for having a good time with friends…especially during the holidays. And since our of-age skateboarders and snowboarders have been known to enjoy a shot or two, we thought it was high time for a little collaboration.”

The Fireball X DC shoes will also be available at select stores.

“We’re excited to collaborate with DC to bring our brands to life in a fun way,” said Danny Suich, global brand director, Fireball. “Fireball has an irreverent and mischievous spirit born from the idea that convention is meant to be broken – much like that of DC. We want to encourage people to Free Their Fire by saying no to what’s expected, yes to freedom and ‘f it’ to turn the mundane into the memorable, and we know our fans will do so proudly while wearing these spicy kicks.”

