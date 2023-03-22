Wear a Fireball Red Jacket to The Masters, Win $1,000

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky is offering a new spin on a classic tradition at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

At the end of The Masters, only one competitor emerges wearing the iconic green jacket. But this year, 10 attendees could be wearing red ones.

On Monday, the flavored whiskey brand announced that it will offer 10 fans $1,000 to wear a custom, Masters-inspired Fireball Red Jacket in Augusta, Georgia, where the golf tournament is held.

“When it comes to golf not everyone is destined to wear green, that’s an honor held for a select few,” global brand director for Fireball, Danny Suich, said in a news release. “A Fireball Red Jacket, however, comes with something that is arguably more important than honor, it comes with a license to unapologetically enjoy the game, however you choose to play it. We know ‘birdie juice’ is already a frequent participant in many rounds and Fireball’s Red Jackets are our homage to that.”

Each Fireball Jacket includes a green liner, a custom Fireball patch, monogrammed buttons, an inside pocket made to hold a Fireball mini-bottle, a Fireball-branded pin and an inside patch.

Those hoping to don the jacket at The Masters and pocket $1,000 can click here before March 29 to enter their information and share their “Fireball golf traditions.” The 10 who are selected to receive the Jackets and $1,000 stipends will be notified by March 31.

“Fireball amplifies any situation, which is why we’ve set our sights on shaking up the golf world in a way only Fireball could,” Suich said. “Fireball’s Red Jackets – and everything else we have planned for golf this year – raise a shot to those who love golf but prefer their game to be a lot more fun and a little less serious.”

The 2023 Masters will be held April 6-9.

