Fireball 'Small Batch Dragon's Reserve' Whisky Unveiled

According to labels filed with the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, Sazerac’s Fireball Cinnamon Whisky brand has a new product in the works: Fireball Small Batch Dragon’s Reserve.

This new product, assuming it comes to fruition, will essentially just be regular old Fireball, but aged for additional months in charred oak barrels, which is an interesting idea and should add a bit of a tannic influence not found in standard Fireball.

According to the labels, the product is cinnamon whisky finished in charred oak barrels “for a superior fiery smoothness.” Bottled at 66 proof (the same as original Fireball), this flavored whisky is produced by Sazerac in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s what the back label has to say about the product:

“The origin of Fireball Dragon Reserve is as mysterious as the pyramids of ancient Egypt, UFOs, or the sudden urge to use the bathroom every time you’re in a bookstore. Legend has it that the dragon whispered into the Fireball Master Distillers’ ear, ‘I’ve put some Fireball Whisky into bourbon barrels to age. Literally, like, just straight Fireball. But the barrels are super premium so this stuff is gonna be gooooood.’ After a very long handful of months, the Fireball master distiller determined the batch was perfect. And from a barrel charred in the blazes of hell, Dragon Reserve was born. Untraditionally claw-crafted, Fireball Dragon Reserve balances subtle notes of oak, cinnamon, unbridled confidence, cinnamon, the sudden urge to throw a day-party, spicy stuff, euphoria, and more cinnamon.

The label bears the signature of “F.B. Dragonman.”

In January, a class-action lawsuit over purportedly deceptive mini-bottles of Fireball malt beverages commonly sold in gas stations was launched against Sazerac. Soon thereafter, Sazerac was handed a similar suit over miniature Southern Comfort bottles.

