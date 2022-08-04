Florida Woman Drove Golf Cart on Highway With Whiskey

In a scene that could have come straight out of a movie, a Florida woman was arrested over the weekend for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busy Interstate 95. The 58-year-old woman was allegedly caught with an open bottle of whiskey in her bag and is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest.

HuffPost reported that, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report, a semi-truck driver noticed the female driving in the center lane of I-95 in Brevard County. Troopers claimed that the trucker used her truck to direct the golf cart driver to the shoulder of the interstate.

The trucker snatched the keys to the golf cart as the woman attempted to flee. When the cops arrived, the woman argued with them and said she needed her bag. Authorities searched the bag and discovered an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, Interstate 95 travels up and down the East Coast and is Florida’s busiest interstate route.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!