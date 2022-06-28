Skrewball Debuts 100ML Cans of its Peanut Butter Whiskey

Peanut butter whiskey brand Skrewball on Tuesday announced the introduction of a 100-milliliter can to its product lineup, which comprises 750-milliliter, 375-milliliter, 200-milliliter, 50-milliliter and 1-liter glass bottles.

Smaller ready-to-drink canned cocktails have become quite popular in recent years, but Skrewball’s latest product is no cocktail, simply a small amount of straight flavored whiskey that is easy to transport.

“Skrewball Whiskey was the first-to-market with peanut butter flavored whiskey and galvanized the recent growth of the flavored whiskey category, so we knew the next step was to offer a unique product that breaks the mold of what’s on the market already,” Carl Carlson, president of Skrewball Whiskey, said in a news release. “Industry trends continue to indicate that consumers are gravitating towards portable canned options, and we want to offer Skrewball Whiskey’s premium taste and versatility to our community in an offering that meets their needs and consumption occasions.”

Tennessee distillery Corsair in May released cans of the same size of its whiskey.

Husband and wife Steven Yeng and Brittany Merrill Yeng launched Skrewball Whiskey in 2018 in San Diego, California.

“We started as a mom-and-pop business in a beach town in San Diego, and this canned format pays homage to our original community of beachgoers looking for a fun way to imbibe,” Steven Yeng said. “Our brand embraces and encourages the ‘misfit’ in each of us, so we’re looking forward to disrupting the industry again with another ‘skrewball’ product that consumers haven’t seen before.”

Skrewball has gained a good amount of popularity despite largely receiving poor ratings from whiskey reviewers.

