Ford Hopes Bourbon Can Settle Upset Customers – Auto Manufacturer to Offer Bottles After Botched Bronco Deliveries | Whiskey Raiders

Last year, Ford sent car enthusiasts crazy with the announcement they would be bringing back the Bronco into their portfolio. 190,000 customers placed reservations before the vehicle ever started production. Ford even stopped allowing reservations in order to facilitate the demand. As with many goods, the pandemic has caused massive issues with supply chains in the automotive world and deliveries of the new Bronco could be pushed out until the end of 2022.

With over 120,000 of the reservations becoming confirmed orders, Ford is looking at options to keep customers satisfied while they wait to drive their newest vehicle. They have authorized dealerships to allocate up to $1,000 per customer as a “satisfaction fund.” Ford outlined that the funds could be used to help customers with interim vehicle costs, future maintenance bills, or even “Buy a bottle of their favorite bourbon or spirit to thank them for their loyalty and patience.”

If you are one of those customers with a confirmed order on a Bronco, it might be a good idea to call up your dealership and express your concern on the delays to your vehicle. While Ford has emphasized that the full $1,000 would be for extreme cases only, this still could be your chance for someone else to foot the bill on an expensive bottle, or something at your local store that is priced at secondary values. What bottles would be worth it to wait on getting your new vehicle? Maybe some George T. Stagg or Thomas H. Handy that’s marked up at your local liquor store. WhistlePig’s Boss Hog releases have been excellent but don’t represent the best value, that is if you are the one paying for it. Scotch may be the best direction to steer your sales representative to ease the pain while you are forced to wait, with Macallan 18yr or Bruichladdich Black Art being good ways to make it up to you.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!