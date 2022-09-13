Surly Brewing, Foundry Distilling Debut Axe Man Whiskey

Iowa’s Foundry Distilling Co. and Minnesota’s Surly Brewing Co. have collaborated once again to create another whiskey distilled from beer. The Axe Man Whiskey, distilled from the wort of Axe Man IPA beer, will hit shelves Saturday.

“We are very proud of this whiskey release in partnership with Surly Brewing Company,” Scott Bush, owner of Foundry Distilling Company, said in a news release. “Axe Man Whiskey, at 96 proof, is an incredibly unique and wonderful whiskey. It is a one-time release that you won’t want to miss.”

Foundry and Surly first collaborated in 2021 with the July release of Furious Whiskey. These releases are part of Foundry’s “Brewer-Distiller Alliance” initiative.

Axe Man Whiskey Tasting Notes

According to the tasting notes from the brand, Axe Man Whiskey features hints of vanilla, straw and banana on the nose. The palate offers clove, pear and peppercorn with a finish that includes cinnamon and pie crust.

Surly’s Axe Man IPA has been distilled into an American single malt whiskey to impart every ounce of the aromatic nature to the finished whiskey. Surly brought the beer’s wort to Foundry Distilling, where it was fermented, distilled, and aged for 28 months in new 30-gallon American Oak barrels. In total, the distillery will make 1,000 cases in a limited run.

