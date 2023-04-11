'Always Sunny' Cast Brings Four Walls Whiskey to UK

Four Walls Whiskey, the brand founded by Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, stars of the hit TV show “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” is expanding to the United Kingdom, according to NME.

First launched in June to the U.S., Four Walls is an Irish Whiskey brand that debuted with two expressions: Four Walls Cask Strength Single Barrel Collector’s Edition and Four Walls Bartender’s Blend Limited Edition.

Both whiskeys are available in the U.K. as of Tuesday via the online retailer Master of Malt.

Cask Strength Single Barrel Collector’s Edition, bottled at 58% ABV, was made in traditional pot stills and matured in ex-bourbon barrels for at least 15 years — a nod to the 15 seasons of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

The limited-edition whiskey is priced at $999.95. The purchase includes autographed cards from the three actors and an engraved wooden and mirrored box.

Bartender’s Blend is more accessible, priced at $89.95. Bottled at 90 proof, it’s a 5-year-old blend of Irish whiskey and Straight Pennsylvania Rye from Wigle Whiskey.

About Four Walls Whiskey

Here is what Four Walls Whiskey wrote on the “A Note From Our Founders” section of its website:

“We love a good bar.

They are institutions and the place where our coolest bands, greatest authors and iconic community leaders gather to pen and plot the ideas that shape the culture of our most influential cities. Not to mention being the room where we all come together to celebrate, to remember, to meet new people and to open ourselves up to new points of view. And when you find the one with the right bartender, the perfect soundtrack and the one that’s filled with friends from all walks of life, you know you’ve found a safe haven from all the bullsh*t outside its doors.

That is what Four Walls is all about.

We hope that no matter where you are, every time you raise a Four Walls with friends you are not concerned with whatever is happening ‘outside’ of that moment. It’s a tribute to the bar and exists to protect and preserve the mentality, positivity and creative energy that is generated in these legendary rooms.

We call it The Better Brown because, well, it’s the best tasting whiskey we’ve ever had and, to be honest, we can’t believe we, as drinkers, all of us, have taken this long to put these two things together. Easy to drink triple distilled Irish Whiskey is brought to life with a touch of American Rye making it the perfect drink for all moments big and small, for Saturday nights and Tuesday afternoons, for shots and cocktails. So add it to the list of big ideas that came out of the bar.

We couldn’t be happier with what we have created or more proud of the idea behind it. Now, more than ever, we need to remember to prioritize good times, fill up our cups, give ourselves permission to stop worrying and stay open to ideas outside of our bubbles. And we know there are enough people out there that feel the same way we do and the brands they used to reach for in those times are gone or have lost their way.

To those people we say ‘Come on in!’”

