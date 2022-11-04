Japanese Whisky Brand Fuji Brings 30-Year Whiskey to the US

Japanese whisky brand Fuji, whose distillery sits at the base of Mt. Fuji, will begin exporting its 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey to the U.S., according to Spirited Drinks. A mere 100 bottles are coming to the states, making this release an extremely limited one.

Aged in American White Oak Barrels, Fuji 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey is a blend of Canadian-style grain whiskies aged up to 40 years and bottled at 92 proof.

Each barrel was hand-selected by Master Blender Jota Tanaka, who recently was inducted into the World Whisky Awards Hall of Fame.

“As Master Blender, it was an incredible privilege to see this expression awarded the honor of being named ‘World’s Best Grain Whiskey’ in its initial year of release in 2020 at the World Whiskies Awards, and trophy at the International Spirits Challenge,” Tanaka said, according to Spirited Drinks. “I am excited to finally share this rare gem with the U.S. and for a new audience to experience this exceptional whiskey.”

Fuji 30-Year-Old Whiskey is available in California, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia and Florida for a suggested retail price of $2999.99 per 700-milliliter bottle.

Fuji is owned by Japanese conglomerate Kirin.

Fuji 30-Year-Old Single Grain Whiskey Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Sweet and fragrant aromas of nutty brown sugar syrup concentration, with ripe fresh and dried fruits.

Taste: Soft on the palate, opulent and concentrated with a seductive honeyed sweetness and bitter chocolate notes.

Finish: A lingering moderately woody aftertaste with complex flavors typical of long-aged Canadian-style grain whiskey.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. We also scour the internet daily in search of the best whiskey deals out there. If you’re interested in having a great whiskey deal and the latest news and reviews delivered to your inbox each morning, sign up for our Daily Deal Newsletter!