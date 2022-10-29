The World's 7 Most Haunted Whiskey Distilleries

Looking for a haunted experience to get you in the Halloween spirit? Check out these seven whiskey distilleries that are said to be haunted.

From creepy stories and ghost sightings to unexplained happenings and strange noises, these places are definitely not your average tourist destinations. So, if you’re looking for a spine-tingling adventure, be sure to check out one of these haunted whiskey distilleries.

Buffalo Trace Distillery

As the oldest continuously operating distillery in the United States, guests and employees have plenty of stories about voices and hauntings in the Buffalo Trace Distillery. In fact, there have been so many reported ghost sightings at the distillery that “Ghost Hunters” released an episode on the site in 2011.

The most reported ghost scene at the distillery is the ghost of Colonel Albert Blanton, who died on the premises in a mansion that is now used for offices.

Kristie Wooldridge, public relations associate manager of Buffalo Trace Distillery, told WDRB: “One of the most interesting stories I think for that building is our old PR manager was coming into work really early one morning and she saw the face of a thin, gray man looking out the window, she looked away. When she looked back, the face was gone. Ever since then, she couldn’t work by herself in that building anymore.”

Kilbeggan Distillery

Kilbeggan Distillery has been distilling Irish whiskey since 1757, making it one of the oldest licensed distilleries in the world. It is also allegedly one of the most haunted.

The distillery is said to be haunted by at least two former residents: the apparition of a Cistercian monk and founder Matthew McManus. The monk has been spotted in various locations around Kilbeggan including in a field, at a crossroads and even in a graveyard, while Matthew’s ghost has been seen walking through walls and doors.

The Cistercian Monk

The apparition of the Cistercian Monk has been reported on numerous occasions walking around Kilbeggan distillery. It is thought that he is checking up on the quality of the whiskey being produced at the distillery. The monk is believed to be a part of the Cistercian order that founded an abbey very close to Kilbeggan distillery, which was dissolved in the mid-16th century.

Some say that the monk haunting Kilbeggan distillery is attached to the land, not the building itself. This would explain why he has been spotted in various locations around Kilbeggan, including in a field, at a crossroads and even in a graveyard.

Although, it is also said that he has been seen inside one of the warehouses at Kilbeggan distillery. Murmuring, whispering and unexplained noises are also rife throughout the distillery, which could be attributed to the ghostly monk.

Founder Matthew McManus

In 1857, McManus purchased land in Kilbeggan intending to build a mill there but due to financial difficulties, construction did not begin until 1865. In 1887, he died suddenly and was buried in Kilbeggan cemetery.

His ghost is said to haunt Kilbeggan distillery and has reportedly been seen walking around checking that everything is running smoothly. The staff has reported seeing him walking through walls and doors and have heard his footsteps when no one else is present.

Jura Distillery

Jura distillery is said to be haunted by two ghosts: an angry old woman and a friendly schoolteacher. The stories of these ghosts have become popular among employees and visitors of the distillery alike.

According to Cask Trade, the story goes that one night, a local man named Archibald Campbell was visited by the ghost of a furious old woman. She was angry that he outlawed distilling whisky on the island, severely disrupting the local population’s income. Campbell was so upset that he decided to build a distillery in 1810, the original Jura distillery.

To this day, a bottle is buried at the site of the original distillery to appease the spirit of the angry old woman. This ghostly tale has inspired two official bottlings – Jura Superstition and Jura Prophecy.

The second is of a schoolteacher named Elizabeth Quinn. Her ghost is said to be extremely kind and always asks how the children are doing. Nobody is quite sure why her spirit allegedly haunts the distillery.

Tomatin Distillery

While Tomatin Distillery may not be haunted by a human, the story is no less creepy.

Legend has it that the last wolf in Scotland was killed near the distillery and now haunts the grounds and the surrounding areas. The apparition is said to hunt its prey before transforming into a blue, smoky cloud.

In honor of the ghost, the distillery released a special bottling called Cu Bogan, which means “ghost dog” in Gaelic.

Bowmore Distillery

Bowmore Distillery’s ghost story stars a whisky-stealing headless horseman.

Lachlan Bàn was a crofter who lived on the Isle of Islay, off the coast of Scotland. One night, he is said to have returned home to find his front door wide open and an open bottle of Bowmore on the floor. He also saw a headless horseman riding away from his house.

Bàn told his tale to the islanders, who were so frightened by it that they decided never to offer an opened bottle of whisky to guests. The islanders still tell Bàn’s story and warn others about the dangers of inviting the headless horseman into their homes.

However, the Headless Horseman is not the only notable supernatural entity. The Devil himself is said to have been chased away from the nearby round church by workers who caught him trying to steal whisky casks. The workers allegedly chased him down to a paddle steamer headed for the mainland, and the Devil was never seen on Islay again.

The Glenrothes Distillery



The Glenrothes Distillery in Scotland is said to be haunted by a ghost named Byeway, to whom the distillery still toasts to this day. Interestingly enough, the story actually begins with Major James Grant, the founder of a neighboring distillery Glen Grant.

Grant went on a trip to what is now known as Zimbabwe in 1898 to hunt big game. While he was there, he met a young boy who was dying. Grant spoke with the tribe there, and they agreed to let Grant take the boy as a servant as he would likely not survive if he stayed.

Byeway went to school and lived a full life until he passed away in the 1970s. He was laid to rest in a cemetery near the Glenrothes distillery, and in the 1980s a new still house was built on the property.

It’s said that when the still house was being built, it disrupted ley lines that ran through the cemetery and more specifically, Byeway’s grave. After that, Byeway allegedly began haunting distillery workers, and the distillery’s No. 3 still would not work.

According to Cask Trade, Byeway’s spirit was appeased when “a local professor theorised on the energy flow of the ley lines that a remedy was tried. Iron rods were hammered into the damaged ley line and the energy flow was diverted back to its normal route.”

Now before every tasting at the distillery, an honorary ‘toast to the ghost’ is performed.

Bushmills Distillery

Bushmills Distillery is allegedly haunted by a spirit called “The Grey Lady.”

Legend has it that an older married couple lived directly across from the distillery, where the husband, George would take his dog for an evening walk every night. One night, he never returned home, and his wife, Margaret searched for him in the distillery until she passed away years later.

To this day, employees and guests alike say they feel cold air pockets in warm rooms, and doors that were locked will swing open. It is believed that Margaret is still walking the distillery, searching for her husband.

