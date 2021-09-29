Glenallachie Distillery Doubles Down On Success, Reveals Three New Wine Matured Scotches | Whiskey Raiders

GlenAllachie Distillery has made its way into the whisky industry with its award-winning cask strength scotch. It is now expanding its portfolio with three new wine matured scotches.

Now GlenAllachie is broadening horizons into other finishes, a natural progression for them. The three new spirits are

11-year-old Pedro Ximénez Wood Finish (UK RRSP £59.99, 48% ABV)

12-year-old Ruby Port Wood Finish (UK RRSP £62.99, 48% ABV)

13-year-old Madeira Wood Finish (UK RRSP £67.99, 48% ABV)

Each whisky was curated by Master Distiller Billy Walker, distinguished and highly regarded in the industry, celebrating 50 years in the industry next year.

“From the very outset of my days at GlenAllachie, I aimed to build a deep-rooted understanding of the spirit and how it interfaces with different wood types. This knowledge has allowed for increasing levels of innovation as the months and years have passed.

“The third batch of Wood Finishes is a fantastic representation of this innovation. We are delighted with the three very special single malts we have created, each bringing its own unique flavour experience.” Says Walker of the three new additions.

The new collection will be available from specialist retailers starting at £59.99.

