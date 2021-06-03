GlenAllachie Distillery’s Oldest and Most Prestigious Core Offering Yet | Whiskey Raiders

GlenAllachie Distillery released it’s oldest, most distinguished core offering to date- The GlenAllachie 30-Year-Old Cask Strength Batch 1 single malt Scotch whisky.

It is a big step for the distillery even after taking home one of the most prestigious awards from the World Whiskies Awards. They were awarded the title of the “World’s Best Single Malt”.

Our oldest and most prestigious release in the range, our 30-year-old showcases GlenAllachie in its purest form, the perfect unison of cask and distillery character 🥃 pic.twitter.com/pJUoSVlKKn — The GlenAllachie Distillery (@TheGlenAllachie) May 28, 2021

Batch 1 is the first in a series of their annual small-batch releases for scotches that have aged 30 years. There are only 2,000 bottles available worldwide, and are a combination of nine hand-selected PX, Oloroso and Chinquapin Virgin Oak casks. Suggested retail is $675 and it will be sold exclusively from specialty retailers. The scotch is bottled at cask strength of 48.9%, non-chilfiltered, and natural color, this small-batch release truly showcases GlenAllachie.

“From the outset of working with the GlenAllachie spirit, Master Blender Billy Walker continually expressed his desire to use our vintage stocks to craft a truly outstanding thirty-year-old. With this objective in mind, he has meticulously supervised the development of the slumbering whisky within each earmarked cask until optimal interaction between distillery and wood was achieved.” The GlenAllachie website.

Tasting Notes

Colour

Rich Mahogany.

Nose

Fruit cake, raisins, and mocha, with honey, cinnamon, and coconut.

Taste

Layers of dark chocolate, fruit cake, raisins, honey, and figs, with treacle, orange zest, and nutmeg.

